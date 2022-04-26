Something in the Water 2022 lineup (Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, Run the Jewels, more)

Pharrell Williams is bringing his Something in the Water Festival back this summer, moving it from its previous location in Virginia Beach to Washington DC's Independence Ave on June 17-19, Juneteenth weekend. "SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform - the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend," Pharrell says. "We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change."

This year's lineup includes Ashanti & Ja Rule, Baby Tate, BIA, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, Dominic Fike, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Gracie Abrams, JID, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah the Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Pharrell & Phriends, Pusha T, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 AM ET.