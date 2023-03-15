Something in the Water 2023 lineup (Grace Jones, Wu-Tang Clan, Clipse, Skrillex, Wet Leg, more)

Pharrell Williams has announced the lineup for his Something in the Water festival. It returns to Virginia Beach for 2023 after previously being pulled from the city, happening on April 28-30, and tickets are on sale now.

The lineup includes Grace Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Wu-Tang Clan, Clipse (who were set to reform for Something in the Water 2020 before it was cancelled because of the pandemic, and wound up doing a few songs at last year's edition of the fest), Wet Leg, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, 100 gecs, Aminé, BadBadNotGood, Coi Leray, Doechii, Flo Milli, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, Ayra Starr a set billed as "Pharrell's Phriends," and more. See it in full below.