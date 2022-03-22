Son Lux share Moses Sumney collab from ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ touring

Son Lux have shared "Fence," their collaboration with Moses Sumney from the Daniels' anticipated new A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. It's an gorgeous, swelling track with Sumney's powerful voice floating on the ether. You can listen to that below.

The band have also announced a spring North American tour that is with Emily Wells for the first leg, Nappy Nina for the second, and Kiah Victoria & Black Taffy for the third. The tour begins April 27 in Washington, DC and hits NYC at Elsewhere on April 29. with Emily Wells. All tour dates are listed below.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is in limited release starting Thursday, March 24 and goes wide April 8 (watch the trailer below), and Son Lux's score/soundtrack, which features collaborations with David Byrne & Mitski, Andre 3000, Randy Newman, yMusic, and more, is out April 8.

Son Lux - 2022 Tour Dates:

4.27 Washington, DC Union Stage*

4.28 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry*

4.29 New York, NY Elsewhere*

4.30 Boston, MA Sinclair*

5.1 Burlington, VT Higher Ground*

5.3 Montreal, QC L'Astral*

5.4 Toronto, OC Velvet Underground*

5.5 Detroit, MI Leland City Club*

5.6 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club*

5.7 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line*

5.10 Seattle, WA Neptune^

5.11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom^

5.13 San Francisco, CA August Hall^

5.14 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall^

5.15 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda^

5.17 Pioneertown, CA Pappy + Harriet's^

5.18 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom^

5.19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf^

5.20 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre^

5.21 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre^

5.24 Dallas, TX Deep Ellum Art Co. #

5.25 Austin, TX Scoot Inn #

5.26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall #

5.27 New Orleans, LA Gasa Gasa #

5.28 Atlanta, GA Terminal West #

6.1 Nashville, TN Exit/In +

6.2 Indianapolis, IN The Hi-Fi +

6.3 Chicago, IL Metro +

* w/ Emily Wells

^ w/ Nappy Nina

# w/ Kiah Victoria + Black Taffy

+ w/ Kiah Victoria