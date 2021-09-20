Son Volt announce 2022 North American tour

Son Volt, the alt-country greats led by Jay Farrar, start a short Southeast tour this week in support of this year's Electro Melodier, hitting Knoxville on Tuesday (9/21), and then Asheville, Charlotte, Memphis, Dallas, Houston, and more.

The rest of North America will be visited, too, on an extensive 2022 tour that runs January through March, including stops in Tucson, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Boulder, Minneapolis, Evanston, Pittsburgh, Woodstock, Brooklyn, Boston, St. Louis and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show happens at Teragram Ballroom on 1/22, the Woodstock shows happen at Levon Helm Studios on 3/5 & 3/6, and the Brooklyn shows are at Brooklyn Bowl on 3/10 & 3/11.

SON VOLT 2021-22 TOUR DATES

9/21 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

9/22 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

9/23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite

9/24 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

9/25 – Thomson, GA – Blind Willie McTell Music Fest

9/26 – Memphis, TN – Lafayette’s

10/1 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

10/2 – Dallas, TX – Oktoberfest

10/3 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

1/14 – Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

1/15 ­– Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

1/16 – Amarillo, TX – Hoots Pub

1/17 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

1/19 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

1/20 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater

1/21 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

1/23– San Diego, CA – Casbah

1/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chapel

1/28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

1/29 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

1/31 – Boise, ID – Olympic

2/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth

2/3 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

2/4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu Downstairs

2/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Hall

2/25 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

2/26 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

2/28 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

3/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

3/2 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

3/3 – York, PA – Appel Center for the Arts

3/4 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore

3/5 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

3/6 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

3/8 – Fairfield, CT – Warehouse

3/9 – South Orange, NJ – SOPAC

3/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

3/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

3/12 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

3/13 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

3/15 – Bellefontaine, OH – Holland Theatre

3/16 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

3/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant