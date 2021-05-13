Son Volt announce new LP, 2021 tour (stream “Reverie”)

Alt-country vets Son Volt have announced a new album. Electro Melodier, their tenth studio album and the follow-up to 2019's Union, is due out July 30 via Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers. The name comes from two vintage amplifiers from the late '40s and early '50s, and Jay Farrar says, "I wanted to concentrate on the melodies which got me into music in the first place. I wanted politics to take a back seat this time, but it always seems to find a way back in there." They've shared the first single, "Reverie," a crunchy rocker, and you can stream it below.

Son Volt have also announced some tour dates supporting the new album. Beginning in August, they'll play shows in St. Louis, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Louisville, Charlotte, Memphis, and more. See all dates below.

SON VOLT: 2021 TOUR

8/7 - Open Highway Music Festival - St. Louis

8/20 - Fitzgerald’s - Berwyn, IL

9/9 - George’s Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

9/10 - Diamondhead Music Fest - Tahlequah, OK

9/11 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, KS - MO

9/18 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

9/19 - Headliners - Louisville, KY

9/23 - Visulite - Charlotte, NC

9/24 - Haw River Ballroom - Saxapahaw, NC

9/26 - Graceland Guest House Theater - Memphis, TN