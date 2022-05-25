Sonagi (Closer) announce debut LP for Get Better, share “Ambivalence”

One of 2020's best screamo releases was The Cold Promise of Uncertainty, a four-way split that features Coma Regalia, Indisposed, Obroa-skai, and the first-ever recordings by Sonagi, a then-new band fronted by Closer's Ryan Slausson. Since then, Closer released their great new album Within One Stem and Ryann also put out an LP with Scenario A (alongside members of Lord Snow, Coma Regalia, and more), and now Sonagi have announced their debut album, Precedent, due July 22 via Get Better Records (pre-order). It was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Organ Dealer's Scot Moriarty, and also features engineering on the song "Pansori" by Saetia/Off Minor's Steve Roche. The first single is "Ambivalence," a dark, heavy, suspenseful song that the label's press release says is "inspired by corporations utilizing business speak to create a charade of care and support between employer and employee - rules and values ultimately bent towards profit, not people." Listen and watch the video (directed and edited by Ryann) below.

Tracklist

1. Ambivalence

2. Blue Ticket

3. Projective Indenification

4. Attachment Theory

5. Pansori

6. Newbold

7. Who Could See You And Forget?