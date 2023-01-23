Sondre Lerche announces ‘Avatars Of The Night’ LP and US solo tour

Sondre Lerche has announced Avatars Of The Night, which features remixes, reworks, and demos of material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love, along with brand new song “The Most Savage Joke.” That album will be out March 31.

While full details on Avatars of the Night have not been revealed, Sondre has shared a drum-and-bass-y remix of "Summer in Reverse" by William Basinski's Sparkle Division. Says Sondre, "William Basinski has been a key discovery and inspiration in my creative process the past ten years, and his collaboration project Sparkle Division was one of my favorite albums of 2020, when I recorded Avatars Of Love. So I was naturally overjoyed when they agreed to have a go at a remix of ‘Summer In Reverse.'" Listen to that below.

Sondre has also announced a US solo tour happening in May. The NYC show happens at National Sawdust on 5/20. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local time. Check out Sondre's tour schedule below.

An Evening With Sondre Lerche 2023 US Tour Dates:

5/18: Chicago, IL - Old Town School

5/20: Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

5/21: Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

5/23: Seattle, WA - Triple Door

5/24: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

5/25: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

5/27: Ephraim, UT - Snow College