Sondre Lerche announces double LP ‘Avatars of Love’ (stream 2 tracks)

Sondre Lerche has announced Avatars of Love, a new double album that will be out April 1 via PLZ / InGrooves. The album was recorded during pandemic lockdown in Norway and features appearances by CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller and more. “This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I’ve ever done,” Lerche says. “At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it’s the kind of project you always dream about.”

The album includes the 10-minute "Dead of Night" which Sondre released last year, and today he's shared two more songs from the album: the poppy, cinematic "Cut" and the stripped down, mostly acoustic "Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All." The former comes with a music video, directed by Jon Danovic, that pays homage to Brian De Palma thrillers like Blow Out and Body Double. Watch the "Cut" video and listen to "Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All" below.

Sondre will be on tour this spring, including shows in Los Angeles (Masonic Lodge on May 5) and NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on May 21). All dates, which are with mmeadows, are listed below.

Avatars of Love tracklist:

LP 1:

01) Guarantee That I’d Be Loved

02) Dead of the Night

03) Will We Ever Comprehend (feat. Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller)

04) Cut

05) Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All

06) What Makes Me Tick

07) My Love Still Waits

LP 2:

08) Avatars of Love

09) Summer In Reverse (feat. CHAI)

10) Now She Sleeps Beside Me

11) Special Needs (feat. Felicia Douglass)

12) The Other Side of Ecstasy

13) Magnitude of Love (feat. Mary Lattimore)

14) Alone in the Night

Tour Dates:

4/09/22 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

4/10/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Tuinzaal

4/13/22 – Dublin, IE – Pepper Cannister Church

4/15/22 – Manchester, UK – Gullivers

4/16/22 – London, UK – The Grace

4/17/22 – Paris, FR – 1999

4/18/22 – Zurich, CH – Photobastei

4/19/22 – Milano, IT – Biko

4/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

4/30/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile *

5/01/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir *

5/03/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

5/05/22 - Los Angeles, A - Masonic Lodge *

5/06/22 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

5/07/22 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi *

5/08/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

5/10/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

5/11/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

5/12/22 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill *

5/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway *

5/15/22 - Chicago, IL - City Winery *

5/17/22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark *

5/20/22 - Boston, MA - City Winery *

5/21/22 - New York, NY - LPR *

5/22/22 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5/24/22 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery *

5/25/22 - Washington, DC - City Winery *

5/27/22 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery *

5/28/22 – Louisville, NY – Zanzabar *

5/29/22 – Nashville, TN – City Winery *

* w/ mmeadows