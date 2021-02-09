Sonic Boom preps remix album (watch the animated “On a Summer’s Day” video)

Former Spacemen 3 cofounder Pete Kember released All Things Being Equal, his first record as Sonic Boom in three decades, last year. He has since reworked many of the album's tracks, and added a couple that were previously only available in Japan, for a new album, Almost Nothing is Nearly Enough, which will be out April 23 via Carpark.

To get a taste, Sonic has shared the remix of "On a Summer's Day," which brings up the pulsing organ, giving the song more of a lift than the gently falling feel of the original. You can watch the track's surreal and very cool animated video, directed by Lucas Moreria, below.

TRACKLIST:

1. Just Imagine (Remix)

2. On a Summer's Day (Remix)

3. Tick Tock (Remix)

4. Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper) [Remix]

5. I Can See Light Bend (Remix)

6. Tawkin Tekno (Remix)

7. Almost Nothing Is Nearly Enough (Remix)

8. Make It About (The Way That You Live) [Remix]