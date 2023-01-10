Sonic Temple 2023 lineup: Tool, Deftones, Foo Fighters, QOTSA, Jawbreaker, Converge & more

It's a big day for 2023 music festival lineup announcements, and here's another: Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple. It goes down Memorial Day Weekend--May 25-28--with Tool, Deftones, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, KISS, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Knocked Loose, Jawbreaker, Puscifer, Suicidal Tendencies, Anti-Flag, Fever 333, Converge, Angel Du$t, Filter, White Reaper, Brutus, The Bronx, Ho99o9, Bob Vylan, Oxymorrons, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday (1/13) at noon Eastern. Full lineup below.

Sonic Temple loading...

Sonic Temple -- 2023 Lineup

Thursday, May 25: Tool, Godsmack, Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Anti-Flag, Joey Valence & Brae, Bones UK, Ho99o9, The Warning, Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Bloodywood, Wargasm, Malevolence, Bastardane, OTTTO

Friday, May 26: Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Badflower, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Born of Osiris, Band-Maid, Lilith Czar, Des Rocs, Mothica, Fame on Fire, Dayseeker, Vended, Mike's Dead

Saturday, May 27: KISS, Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Avatar, Senses Fail, From Ashes To New, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Brutus, Dead Poet Society, The Violent, Point North, Tallah, Varials, Tigercub, Capital Theatre

Sunday, May 28: Foo Fighters, Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, Filter, Ayron Jones, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Zero 9:36, New Years Day, Nova Twins, Bob Vylan, Aeir, Starcrawler