Sonic Youth announce live album of final NYC show

On August 12, 2011, Sonic Youth played what would become their final hometown NYC show at Williamsburg Waterfront before revealing their breakup just a few months later. That show was recorded and released on Bandcamp during COVID lockdown, and now it's officially coming out as a remixed, remastered live album called Live In Brooklyn 2011 on digital and vinyl on August 18 (pre-order). Steve Shelley says:

This show was a culmination of a run of really special outdoor summertime shows in New York City for us, starting in ’92 with Summerstage in Central Park when we played with Sun Ra. For the Williamsburg Waterfront show I wrote out the set list to present to the band and it was a lot of material we hadn’t played in a while, a lot of deep cuts, so I wasn’t sure if everybody would feel like doing it. After worrying about which songs the band might say yes or no to, I threw those concerns out the window and I just made a list of songs that I thought would be a great set. We practiced the week of the show at our space in Hoboken and put the set together. First we’d try and make sure we had a guitar in the song’s tuning, then we’d try to remember the arrangement and try and put it together, sometimes re-learning bar by bar. In the end I think the whole song list made it through. Even as early as ’86 and ’87 we stopped playing ‘Death Valley 69’ and ‘Brave Men Run’ with any regularity. We’d just get excited about new material coming into the set and songs would get ‘retired’ and wouldn’t get played again for years. So on this particular night in Brooklyn a lot of those retired songs and deep cuts got dusted off and played for this show. It turned out to be a pretty special event with a really special song list.

Lee Ranaldo adds:

The stage was facing the East River from the Williamsburg, Brooklyn waterfront, and I recall the sun going down in the west during our set. It was a pretty magical, if kinda weird day. Fitting, somehow, that our ‘last show’ should be in New York City, our home and where it all began…

In our review of the show, we said: They played material from 1983 alongside stuff from 2009, all sounding like it came from the same brilliant place. While most bands who are thirty years into their career are either fading away or living off of the nostalgia of their older material, Sonic Youth continue to sound and perform as fresh as ever. They thrash around stage with a youthful fervor that could destroy the hip-to-be-bored lo-fi scene who cite the band as an inspiration.

The first two tracks are streaming now, "Brave Men Run (In My Family)" and "Death Valley '69," both from 1985's Bad Moon Rising. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Brave Men Run (In My Family)

2. Death Valley ’69

3. Kotton Krown

4. Kill Yr Idols

5. Eric’s Trip

6. Sacred Trickster

7. Calming The Snake

8. Starfield Road

9. I Love Her All The Time

10. Ghost Bitch

11. Tom Violence

12. What We Know

13. Drunken Butterfly

14. Flower

15. Sugar Kane

16. Psychic Hearts

17. Inhuman

