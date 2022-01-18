Sonic Youth announce new rarities album (listen to “In & Out”)

Sonic Youth have announced In/Out/In, an album of unreleased material from the 2000s, that will be out March 11 via Three Lobed Recordings.

It's five songs long, including "Social Static," recorded by Sonic Youth at Echo Canyon (NY) in 2000; "Out & In," recorded by Aaron Mullan in 2000; "Machine," recorded by Aaron Mullan in 2008; "In & Out," recorded by Aaron Mullan in 2010 during a soundcheck in Pomona, CA; and "Basement Contender," recorded by Lee Ranaldo in Northampton, MA in 2008.

Here's more about it from Steve Shelley:

When you’re in the middle of a tour and all of the musical cylinders (musicians, crew + equipment) are warmed up and firing on 10, and if the room/theater/venue and its acoustics allow, you can sometimes catch magic or maybe a basic track. This magic/music/inspiration doesn’t always occur when you’d like it to show up (you know, during the show!) -however, it sometimes can be caught in small unspoken moments during soundcheck when you least expect it. "In & Out" was caught in such a situation - during soundcheck in Pomona, CA at the Fox Theatre in 2010 - Kim and I were waiting for our bandmates to arrive and our linechecks turned into a jam session turned into recording a basic track. Recorded surreptitiously by long-time SY engineer Aaron Mullan and tucked away for guitar overdubs later in 2010, and then submitted to Cory Rayborn for his Three Lobed multi-artist box set “Not The Space You Know, But Between Them”. The two SY songs that debuted and were exclusively available on that box set are now available in one standalone collection - In/Out/In - plus three (mostly) instrumental Sonic Youth jammers from 2000-2010.

You can listen to "In & Out," and check out the album artwork, below.

Pick up classic Sonic Youth albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

attachment-sonic youth in out in loading...

Tracklist:

1. Basement Contender

2. In & Out

3. Machine

4. Social Static

5. Out & In

--

Sonic Youth Album Guide