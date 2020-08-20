Sonic Youth, Body/Head & more releasing LPs for Three Lobed Recordings 20th anniversary

Independent label Three Lobed Recordings has been putting out challenging, experimental music since 2000, including records from Sonic Youth, Bardo Pond, Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Sun City Girls, Six Organs of Admittance, Mary Lattimore, MV & EE, Sunburned Hand of the Man, and more. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Three Lobed has announced a series of six new titles from Sonic Youth, Body/Head (Kim Gordon/Bill Nace), Six Organs of Admittance, the Gunn-Truscinski Duo (Steve Gunn and John Truscinski), Sunburned Hand of the Man, and Daniel Bachman to be released over the next year.

You'll be able to buy these albums a la carte, but there is also a subscription series where you'll get all six titles ahead of their street date and on exclusive silver vinyl, as well as "a seventh Three Lobed Recordings 20th anniversary LP from mystery performers that will be shipped alongside one of the other twentieth titles." You can subscribe now.

The first of the Three Lobed Records anniversary series is Gunn-Truscinski Duo's double album Soundkeeper, which will be out in October. You can get a taste right now via the dark, drony and muscular "Valley Spiral." You can stream that, and check out the album's cover art, below.

If you need more Sonic Youth, the band have been putting up tons of rare releases from their archives on Bandcamp.

