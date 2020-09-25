Sonic Youth celebrating Washing Machine’s 25th anniversary w/ ’90s show stream, more

Sonic Youth's Washing Machine turns 25 on Saturday, September 26 and to celebrate the band have a couple online events planned.

First, they'll stream their April 7, 1996 appearance on German music series Rockpalast, which was taped in the middle of their European Washing Machine tour. They write: "The band was well-oiled having just come off the Australian/S.E. Asian 'Summersault' tour with Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, and Beck...and were enjoying Spring in Europe. In addition to hits like 'Teenage Riot,' 'Bull In the Heather,' and 'Sugar Kane,' the set also includes 4 tracks off of 'Washing Machine' including an epic set-closing 'Diamond Sea' (that was a highlight of all shows on the “Washing Machine” tour)." You can watch at 1 PM Eastern via Rockpalast's Facebook.

Then, at 3 PM Eastern, there will be a Washing Machine listening party on Twitter. You can join the conversation using the hashtag #WashingMachine25.

Meanwhjile, Thurston Moore just released his new solo album By the Fire today.

