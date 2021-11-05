Sonic Youth release 2 Texas concerts & Texas-themed t-shirts to benefit women’s choice

Today is Bandcamp Friday and Sonic Youth are using it to raise money for Fund Texas Choice and the Abortion Support Network via two previously unreleased live shows recorded in Texas.

The two live albums are: one recorded at Austin Music Hall in 1995 on thier post-Lollapalooza Washing Machine tour, and one recorded at Dallas' Gypsy Tea Room in 2006 on their Rather Ripped tour. 100% of the proceeds from Bandcamp sales of these two shows will support the two causes.

Additionally, Sonic Youth have three new Texas-themed t-shirts. Two are designed by Pat Blashill, the Texan photographer and friend of the band who also recently released the book on Lone Star state punk, Texas is the Reason. The first Blashill tee features a photo from their Austin/Continental Club '85 gig, and the second features "pro-femme lyrics from their song 'Flower' coupled with various photos of assorted women from the 80's Texan punk scene." The third tee features a variation of Richard Prince's "Dude Ranch Nurse" artwork. You can check out the designs below.

The t-shirts will be available via Sonic Youth's Tees will be available at the band's USA and European webstores:

