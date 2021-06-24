Sonic Youth release new ‘handmade’ edition of ‘Smart Bar • Chicago 1985′ double live LP

Sonic Youth have released a new edition of their Smart Bar • Chicago 1985 live album as an exclusive on their Bandcamp. It's a handmade "bootleg-style" double vinyl set, that's hand-numbered with a double-sided newsprint style fold-over cover that doubles as a poster if you flip the cover over. The poster and artwork were designed by Bill Mooney of Tannis Root, and it's pressed in a variety of colored vinyl. This special edition is limited to 1000 double vinyl copies.

Recorded on August 11, 1985 during the Bad Moon Rising tour, this is the earliest known multitrack live recording of Sonic Youth. Check out the new artwork and packaging, and stream the album, below.

