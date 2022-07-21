Sonic Youth release two ‘Dirty’-era live albums for 30th anniversary (listen)

Sonic Youth's classic 1992 album Dirty turns 30 today, and for the occasion, Sonic Youth have put up two Dirty-era live albums on Bandcamp: Live At Brixton Academy 1992 and Live At The Warfield 1993. Of the former, they write:

Recorded live on the first of two December nights in 1992 at the Brixton Academy in London, near the end of Sonic Youth's European tour with Pavement and Cell. This concert was recorded and broadcast by the BBC, and then subsequently widely-bootlegged. This sound-recording is from the band's own audio master of the December 14th concert and includes performances not broadcast by the BBC or on bootlegs. Original front of house sound by Terry Pearson

Remastered by Jeremy Lemos

And for the Warfield show:

Sonic Youth recorded live at The Warfield in San Francisco, CA

on March 5 1993. Sonic Youth played 2 shows this evening - the first show with Cell and Screaming Trees the second show with Screaming Trees.

Stream both below and read about Dirty in our Sonic Youth album guide.

