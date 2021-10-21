Sonic Youth & The Pastels cover New York Dolls on new split 7″

Sonic Youth have a new split-7" with Glaswegian indie legends The Pastels featuring previously released covers of New York Dolls' songs. The Pastels' cover of "Lonely Planet Boy" dates from 1987 and was originally appeared on their Comin' Through EP, and Sonic Youth's cover of "Personality Crisis" was originally released as a 7" via Sassy Magazine in 1990, and later appeared on the 1993 Whores Moaning EP and the deluxe edition of Dirty.

The cover art for this split-7" was designed by Annabel Wright and it's due out November 5 via Glass Modern. Preorder yours from the North American or European store, and you can listen to both covers, and the New York Dolls' originals, below.

