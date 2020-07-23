Sonic Youth’s 2007 ‘From the Basement’ set officially released in full (watch)

Nigel Godrich is in the process of putting full videos from his late 2000s web series From the Basement on YouTube, and following the recent release of Fleet Foxes in 2008, here's another very exciting one: Sonic Youth in 2007.

Sonic Youth (who at this point were a 5-piece with Pavement's Mark Ibold) were supporting 2006's Rather Ripped at the time and they did three songs from that album ("Incinerate," "Jams Run Free," "Pink Steam"), plus two Daydream Nation classics ("The Sprawl," "Hey Joni"). The much-missed Sonic Youth were always an intense live band, and this video did a fine job of capturing that. Watch below.

