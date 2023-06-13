Sonny & The Sunsets announce new LP, share “Waiting”

Sonny and the Sunsets will release Self Awareness Through Macrame on August 25 digitally and September 1 on vinyl via Rocks in Your Head. It's their first album in four years. “My parents were living in Bolinos when I was born," Sonny says of the album title. "This was the early 70’s. There was a lot of weaving, ceramics, banjo playing and this kind of thing back then. My mom said the other day she had developed a course, to be taught at the Bolinos community center, 'Self-Awareness Through Macrame.' I said ‘oh, that's interesting, do you keep in touch with any of the students?’ she said ‘no, no one signed up’. That made me laugh.”

The first song shared from the album is "Waiting," which finds Sonny Smith's distinctly dusty West Coast style in fine form. "'Waiting' came about watching my teenage son during the pandemic, waiting in his room for something to change," Sonny says. "He was sewing a lot, making garments. I began to imagine he was sewing an outfit he would wear when he would leave this weird dystopian planet, when a UFO came down and helped all the teenagers escape the dumpster planet we’ve made." Listen below.

Sonny & The Sunsets will open for Zamrock band W.I.T.C.H. at a few California dates in August. All dates listed below.

attachment-Sonny sunsets self awareness through macrame artwork loading...

Self Awareness Through Macrame

1. Waiting

2. City Life

3. Memory Lane

4. Shadow

5. Signs

6. Pink Cake

7. E.S.P.

8. How to Make a Ceramic Dog

9. Androids

10. Sit-Ups

SONNY & THE SUNSETS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Aug 08 - Harlow's -Sacramento, CA w/ W.I.T.C.H. & Al Lover

Aug 09 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA w/ W.I.T.C.H. & Al Lover

Aug 12 -The Regent - Los Angeles, CA w/ W.I.T.C.H. & Al Lover

Aug 14 - Music Box - San Diego, CA w/ W.I.T.C.H. & Al Lover