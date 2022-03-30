Sons of Kemet and Melanie Charles played Webster Hall (pics)

Having started their tour at Knoxville's Big Ears Festival, London's Sons of Kemet hit NYC on Tuesday (3/29) with Melanie Charlies for a beautiful night of soul and jazz at Webster Hall. Led by Shabaka Hutchings (who was on fire Tuesday), Sons of Kemet swung from jazz to New Orleans stomp to Latin rhythms and funk, with lots of improvisation. Near the end of the set Shabaka brought out Billy Woods for a little freestyle.

Melanie Charles was a great start to the night with her brand of lush, jazzy soul. Pictures from Webster Hall by P Squared are in this post.

Sons of Kemet's tour continues Thursday in Cambridge, MA. All dates upcoming dates are listed below.

SONS OF KEMET - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu, MAR 31 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Fri, APR 1 - Théâtre Corona - Montréal, Canada

Sat, APR 2 - AXIS - Toronto, Canada

Mon, APR 4 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Tue, APR 5 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

Thu, APR 7 - Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, Canada

Fri, APR 8 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Sat, APR 9 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

Mon, APR 11 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Tue, APR 12 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Wed, APR 13 - Kuumbwa Jazz Center - Santa Cruz, CA

Thu, APR 14 - Lodge Room Highland Park - Los Angeles, CA

Fri, APR 15 - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

Sat, APR 16 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA

Thu, JUN 2 - GALA Festival 2022 - London, United Kingdom

Thu, JUN 16 - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 - Manchester, TN

Mon, JUN 27 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

Sat, JUL 2 - Open'er Festival 2022 - Gdynia, Poland

Wed, JUL 6 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri, JUL 15 - KIRJURINLUOTO - Pori, Finland

Thu, JUL 21 - Circolo Magnolia (Estivo) - Segrate, Italy

Fri, JUL 22 - Anfiteatro delle Cascine Ernesto De Pascale - Florence, Italy

Fri, AUG 12 - Way Out West 2022 - Göteborg, Sweden

Sat, AUG 13 - Øyafestivalen 2022 - Oslo, Norway