Sons of Kemet announce 2022 North American Tour

UK group Sons of Kemet release a new album, Black To The Future, this Friday, which features appearances by Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother, Kojey Rad Radical, Lianne La Havas, Joshua Idehen, D Double E and more. You can check out videos for "To Never Forget The Source" and "Hustle" (ft Kojey Radical and Lianne La Havas) below.

The group have just announced they'll tour North America in Spring 2022, hitting DC, Philly, NYC (Webster Hall on 3/29), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. Tickets for Webster Hall and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local time, with presales beginning May 12 at 10 AM local.

SONS OF KEMET - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

3/27/22 – UNION STAGE – WASHINGTON, DC

3/28/22 – UNDERGROUND ARTS – PHILADELPHIA, PA

3/29/22 – WEBSTER HALL – NEW YORK, NY

3/31/22 – THE SINCLAIR – BOSTON, MA

4/1/22 – CORONA THEATRE – MONTREAL, QC

4/2/22 – MOD CLUB – TORONTO, ON

4/4/22 – LINCOLN HALL – CHICAGO, IL

4/5/22 – FINE LINE – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

4/7/22 – IMPERIAL – VANCOUVER, BC

4/8/22 – NEUMOS – SEATTLE, WA

4/9/22 – STAR THEATRE – PORTLAND, OR

4/11/22 – INDEPENDENT – SAN FRANCISCO, CA