Sons of Kemet breaking up after 2022 tour, including Central Park

UK jazz greats Sons of Kemet have announced that their 2022 tour will be their last, and after that they'll be "closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future." Their full statement reads:

This year will be the last chance to see us in the form to which you’ve grown accustomed. After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off.

Their lengthy tour schedule includes shows all over the world, including a UK show tonight (6/2), through late August. They'll play a free SummerStage show at NYC's Central Park on July 31 with fellow jazz futurist Makaya McCraven, as well as experimental pop artist L'Rain and DJ Lindsey. Doors for that open at 5, the music starts at 6, and again, it's totally free, no RSVP required. All dates are listed below.

Sons of Kemet leader Shabaka Hutchings released his debut solo EP as Shabaka last month, while drummer Tom Skinner has been busy playing in the new Radiohead offshoot The Smile. Tuba player Theon Cross has also been busy with his solo career, and released his new album Intra-I last year. Sons of Kemet's last album was 2021's Black to the Future, which you can read about on our list of the best albums of 2021.

Sons of Kemet -- 2022 Tour Dates

06/02 – Tower of London, UK @ Peckham Rye Park

06/03 – Bergen, Norway @ Nattjazz

06/06 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat

06/16-19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

06/27 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

07/02 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festiva 2022

07/03 – Glynde, UK @ Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2022

07/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

07/15 – Pori, Finland @ KIRJURINLUOTO

07/17 – Paris, France @ Parc Floral de Paris

07/21 – Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

07/22 – Florence, Italy @ Anfiteatro delle Cascine Ernesto De Pascale

07/23 – Centro Sociale, Italy @ Palco aperto del Teatro Sociale

07/24 – Fano, Italy @ Fano Jazz 2022

07/30 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival 2022

07/31 – New York, NY @ Capital One City Parks Foundation Summerstage

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon 2022

08/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Kampnagel

08/10 – Bari, Italy @ Locus Festival Locorotondo, Italy 2022

08/12 – Göteborg, Sweden @ Way Out West 2022

08/13 – Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen 2022

08/14 – Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre

08/17 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbphilharmonie

08/21 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival 2022