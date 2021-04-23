Sons of Kemet share “To Never Forget The Source” off upcoming LP

The great, Shabaka Hutchings-led UK jazz group Sons of Kemet have shared "To Never Forget The Source," the second single off their anticipated new album Black To The Future (due 5/14 via Impulse!). Shabaka calls this song the "central (ideological) axis-point" of the album, and adds, "The Source refers to the principles which govern traditional African cosmologies/ontological outlooks and symbolizes the inner journey. It is the unifying factor that gives meaning both to looking backwards (in nuancing and continually adding depth of contextualization and meaning to the past) and visioning forward (in speculating and striving to realize a better future for humanity)."

It's a riveting, kinetic song, and another very promising taste of this LP. Listen...