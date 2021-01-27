Sophia Kennedy announces new album, ‘Monsters’ (stream “Cat On My Tongue”)

Late last year, Baltimore-raised, Hamburg-based art-pop musician Sophia Kennedy returned after three years with "Orange Tic Tac," which saw the singer exploring a new side of her hard-hitting electronic-influenced sound. There's more where that came from as she's now announced her second album, Monsters, which will be out May 7 via City Slang/Pampa.

Monsters includes "Orange Tic Tac" and she's just released a brand new single, "Cat On My Tongue." "The song is a movie-like bold teenage rebel story - like the world of the Shangri-Las and Lovers-Rock combined with psychedelic Hip Hop," says Sophia. "But to me, the real star of the song is the melody. It has this bright addictive Beam and it makes me feel good. It makes me feel so good, as if I’m sliding down the rainbow with no clothes on, while waving to tiny little angel babies."

You can listen and watch the song's accompanying music video, which was directed by Rosanna Graf, below. You can also watch a trailer for the album, and check out the artwork and tracklist, below.

Monsters tracklist

1. Animals Will Come

2. Orange Tic Tac

3. I Can See You

4. Francis

5. Seventeen

6. Loop

7. I’m Looking Up

8. Chestnut Avenue

9. Do They Know

10. Cat On My Tongue

11. Brunswick

12. Up

13. Dragged Myself Into The Sun