Sophia Kennedy releases new single, “Orange Tic Tac”

Hamburg-via-Baltimore art pop artist Sophia Kennedy has released her first new single since her great 2017 self-titled debut album. That album came out on DJ Koze's Pampa label (and Sophia also appeared on Koze's 2018 album Knock Knock), but new single "Orange Tic Tac" is a co-release between Pampa and City Slang.

"Tic Tac Orange is an American product, and I'm not sure if it was made for children or adults," Sophia says. "‘Does it pass for a sweet candy or is it a kind of dragée for stressed out grown-ups to suck on while having a bad day?’ I thought as I stood in line at a shop in Montreux. Suddenly, it felt like a path worth exploring, so I thought about writing a song called ‘Orange Tic Tac’, and it took on quite a heavy meaning. I felt the urge to write a song with comic-like exaggerations of different characters and all their perspectives."

"The video was made more or less spontaneously," she continues, "because the film shooting was actually about something else. We did it in one take, maybe 3 times in a row. I hate things that take longer than 15 minutes. That's why the simplicity of the idea suited me – to perform the song in this way I had thought up the night before and it seemed like a simple but good trick to present the song appropriately."

Like the songs on her debut album, "Orange Tic Tac" is a hard-to-pin down blend pop, jazz, electronics, and more, and it finds her continuing to explore new territory. Listen and watch the video below.