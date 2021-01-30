SOPHIE dead at 34

Visionary Scottish artist and producer SOPHIE has passed away at the age of 34. A representative for the artist confirmed to Pitchfork that she died in an accidental fall in Athens, Greece, where she'd been living, at roughly 4 AM.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," a statement from Future Classic and Transgressive reads. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

SOPHIE rose to prominence with singles like "Bipp" and "Lemonade" in the early 2010s, and released her excellent debut solo album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES, in 2018. She also was prolific as a producer, collaborating with Charli XCX, PC Music artists including A.G. Cook and GFOTY, Let's Eat Grandma, Flume, Cashmere Cat, Vince Staples, and others.

UPDATE: Tributes from SOPHIE's fellow artists and musicians, including Christine and The Queens, Peaches, Nicolas Jaar, Jlin, Rina Sawayama and more have been pouring in.

Rest in peace, SOPHIE; your music lives on.