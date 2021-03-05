SOPHIE & Jlin collaborated on “JSLOIPNHIE” (listen)

One of the exclusive releases for today's Bandcamp Day Fundraiser is a new compilation album from experimental festival Unsound. They write:

Intermission is the first album ever released by Unsound, comprised of 15 commissioned tracks responding to the pandemic year through sound and music. Meditative, often powerful, affected by periods of anxiety and optimism, this multi-layered album is intended to be more than a compilation.

Featuring work by artists connected to Unsound Festival over the years, Intermission includes music and field recordings by some of today’s most exciting electronic and experimental musicians, with a focus on both well known and emerging names.

Although it can be experienced on its own, the album intersects with a book of essays, poetry and fiction to create a unique interdisciplinary work joining different opinions, narratives, art forms and genres. Together, the audio and texts comprise a kind of urgent atlas, one mapping innumerable paths through the strange new world in which we find ourselves.

Compiled by Mat Schulz and Gosia Płysa. Mastered and cut by Stefan Betke at scape mastering. Artwork by Aleksandra Grunholz.

This publication is co-financed thanks to the support of Municipality of Kraków and Fundusz Wsparcia Kultury. Selected tracks and texts were commissioned thanks to the support of We Are Europe, SHAPE, Creative Europe, Goethe-Institut, Music Norway and Austrian Cultural Forum.

This album is dedicated in memory of SOPHIE.