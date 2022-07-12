Sorry announce new album, share “Let the Lights On” video

UK group Sorry have announced their second album, Anywhere But Here, which will be out October 7 via Domino. The band's Louis O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz co-produced the album with Ali Chant and Portishead's Adrian Utley. “If our first version of London in 925 was innocent and fresh-faced, then this is rougher around the edges. It's a much more haggard place,” Louis says. "I just did what everyone else did, I went a bit mad.”

The first single from the album is “Let The Lights On,” a danceable rock song with a wide dark streak. “It’s a fun love song for the club," say the band. "A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”

Sorry toured North America earlier this year with Sleaford Mods and have UK dates promoting the new album this fall. Check out their tour schedule below.

sorry anywhere but here album loading...

Sorry - Anywhere But Here Tracklist:

1. Let The Lights On

2. Tell Me

3. Key To The City

4. Willow Tree

5. There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved

6. I Miss The Fool

7. Step

8. Closer

9. Baltimore

10. Hem of the Fray

11. Quit While You’re Ahead

12. Screaming In The Rain

13. Again

Sorry - 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 30 | All Together Now Festival, Portlaw

Aug 13 | Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet

Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin

Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam

Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris

Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton

Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham

Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin

Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol

Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester

Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London

Photos from Sorry's NYC show opening for Sleaford Mods: