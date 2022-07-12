Sorry announce new album, share “Let the Lights On” video
UK group Sorry have announced their second album, Anywhere But Here, which will be out October 7 via Domino. The band's Louis O’Bryen and Asha Lorenz co-produced the album with Ali Chant and Portishead's Adrian Utley. “If our first version of London in 925 was innocent and fresh-faced, then this is rougher around the edges. It's a much more haggard place,” Louis says. "I just did what everyone else did, I went a bit mad.”
The first single from the album is “Let The Lights On,” a danceable rock song with a wide dark streak. “It’s a fun love song for the club," say the band. "A bittersweet track for us. It kinda touches on how you want to be honest and say things directly, but in the end that can also ruin them. If you’ve got a light don’t let it go out… sometimes you have to leave things behind but it’s hard to do.”
Sorry toured North America earlier this year with Sleaford Mods and have UK dates promoting the new album this fall. Check out their tour schedule below.
Sorry - Anywhere But Here Tracklist:
1. Let The Lights On
2. Tell Me
3. Key To The City
4. Willow Tree
5. There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved
6. I Miss The Fool
7. Step
8. Closer
9. Baltimore
10. Hem of the Fray
11. Quit While You’re Ahead
12. Screaming In The Rain
13. Again
Sorry - 2022 Tour Dates
Jul 30 | All Together Now Festival, Portlaw
Aug 13 | Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet
Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin
Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam
Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris
Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton
Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham
Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin
Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol
Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester
Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London
Photos from Sorry's NYC show opening for Sleaford Mods: