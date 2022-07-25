Sorry announce North American fall tour

UK group Sorry have announced a fall North American tour in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Anywhere But Here. Dates kick off November 8 in Philadelphia and include stops in Brooklyn, DC, Durham, Atlanta, Cleveland, Columbus, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Zone 1 on November 9, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.

Anywhere But Here is out October 7 via Domino, and you can listen to two songs from it below. Sorry were on tour with Sleaford Mods back in the spring.

SORRY - 2022 TOUR DATES

Nov 8 - Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 9 - Elsewhere Zone 1, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 11 - DC9, Washington, DC

Nov 12 - Local 506, Durham, NC

Nov 14 - Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA

Nov 18 - Mahall’s, Cleveland, OH

Nov 19 - Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH

Nov 20 - The Garrison, Toronto, ON

Nov 22 - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

Nov 23 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Nov 27 - Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC

Nov 28 - Barboza, Seattle, WA

Nov 29 - Doug Fir, Portland, OR

Dec 1 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

Dec 2 - Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

