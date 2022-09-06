Sorry share “Key to the City” from upcoming second album

Sorry's anticipated new album Anywhere But Here will be out next month, and they've just shared another track from it. "Key to the City" is a great example of what Sorry do so well, combining elements of slinky R&B into dark, gritty indie rock that the band say they wanted to feel "cinematic and lonely.”

“‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation in my life but that I hope has a more universal resonance," Sorry's Asha Lorenz says. "It’s meant as a kind of tender ‘fuck you’ at the dying moment of a relationship you don’t necessarily want to end - when it’s hard to reconcile feelings of anger, jealousy, resentment etc. with the undeniable love you still have for that person. That crossover of pride and vulnerability led me to an image of a deer in the headlights. It’s about trying your hardest to retain control when you know you’re exposed emotionally, sexually, spiritually, everything. In the nude of the headlights, in the nude of someone’s love.”

You can watch the video, which Asha co-directed with Flo Webb, below.

Anywhere But Here is out October 7 via Domino and you can preorder it on opaque seafoam vinyl.

Sorry will be on tour this fall, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on November 9. All dates are listed below.

Sorry - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Oct 6 | Banquet, Kingston

Oct 7 | Resident, Brighton

Oct 8 | Pie & Vinyl, Southsea (matinée)

Oct 8 | Rough Trade, Bristol

Oct 9 | Truck, Oxford (matinée)

Oct 9 | Relevant, Cambridge

Oct 10 | Rough Trade East, London

Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin

Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam

Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris

Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton

Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham

Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow

Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin

Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol

Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester

Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London

Nov 8 | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 9 | Elsewhere Zone 1, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 11 | DC9, Washington, DC

Nov 12 | Local 506, Durham, NC

Nov 14 | Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA

Nov 18 | Mahall’s, Cleveland, OH

Nov 19 | Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH

Nov 20 | The Garrison, Toronto, ON

Nov 22 | Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

Nov 23 | 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Nov 27 | Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC

Nov 28 | Barboza, Seattle, WA

Nov 29 | Doug Fir, Portland, OR

Dec 1 | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

Dec 2 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 7 | Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

Feb 8 | Stereolux, Nantes

Feb 10 | Petit Bain, Paris

Feb 11 | AB Club, Brussels

Feb 13 | Bumann & Sohn, Cologne

Feb 14 | Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

Feb 15 | Molotow Skybar, Hamburg

Feb 16 | Musikforeningen Loppen, Copenhagen

Feb 18 | Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

Feb 19 | Cafe V Lese, Prague

Feb 21 | Bogen F, Zurich

Feb 22 | Belezza, Milan

Feb 23 | Covo Club, Bologna

Feb 25 | Le Sonic, Lyon

Feb 28 | Sidecar, Barcelona

Mar 1 | Wurlitzer Ballroom, Madrid

Mar 2 | ZDB, Lisbon