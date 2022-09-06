Sorry share “Key to the City” from upcoming second album
Sorry's anticipated new album Anywhere But Here will be out next month, and they've just shared another track from it. "Key to the City" is a great example of what Sorry do so well, combining elements of slinky R&B into dark, gritty indie rock that the band say they wanted to feel "cinematic and lonely.”
“‘Key to the City’ is a song that stemmed from a very specific situation in my life but that I hope has a more universal resonance," Sorry's Asha Lorenz says. "It’s meant as a kind of tender ‘fuck you’ at the dying moment of a relationship you don’t necessarily want to end - when it’s hard to reconcile feelings of anger, jealousy, resentment etc. with the undeniable love you still have for that person. That crossover of pride and vulnerability led me to an image of a deer in the headlights. It’s about trying your hardest to retain control when you know you’re exposed emotionally, sexually, spiritually, everything. In the nude of the headlights, in the nude of someone’s love.”
You can watch the video, which Asha co-directed with Flo Webb, below.
Anywhere But Here is out October 7 via Domino and you can preorder it on opaque seafoam vinyl.
Sorry will be on tour this fall, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on November 9. All dates are listed below.
Sorry - 2022/2023 Tour Dates
Oct 6 | Banquet, Kingston
Oct 7 | Resident, Brighton
Oct 8 | Pie & Vinyl, Southsea (matinée)
Oct 8 | Rough Trade, Bristol
Oct 9 | Truck, Oxford (matinée)
Oct 9 | Relevant, Cambridge
Oct 10 | Rough Trade East, London
Oct 13 | Urban Spree, Berlin
Oct 14 | EKKO, Amsterdam
Oct 15 | Pop Up, Paris
Oct 25 | Chalk, Brighton
Oct 26 | Metronome, Nottingham
Oct 27 | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
Oct 28 | Stereo, Glasgow
Oct 29 | Academy 2, Dublin
Oct 31 | Fleece, Bristol
Nov 1 | White Hotel, Manchester
Nov 2 | Electric Brixton, London
Nov 8 | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, PA
Nov 9 | Elsewhere Zone 1, Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11 | DC9, Washington, DC
Nov 12 | Local 506, Durham, NC
Nov 14 | Aisle 5, Atlanta, GA
Nov 18 | Mahall’s, Cleveland, OH
Nov 19 | Ace Of Cups, Columbus, OH
Nov 20 | The Garrison, Toronto, ON
Nov 22 | Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL
Nov 23 | 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN
Nov 27 | Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC
Nov 28 | Barboza, Seattle, WA
Nov 29 | Doug Fir, Portland, OR
Dec 1 | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA
Dec 2 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA
Feb 7 | Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
Feb 8 | Stereolux, Nantes
Feb 10 | Petit Bain, Paris
Feb 11 | AB Club, Brussels
Feb 13 | Bumann & Sohn, Cologne
Feb 14 | Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam
Feb 15 | Molotow Skybar, Hamburg
Feb 16 | Musikforeningen Loppen, Copenhagen
Feb 18 | Kantine am Berghain, Berlin
Feb 19 | Cafe V Lese, Prague
Feb 21 | Bogen F, Zurich
Feb 22 | Belezza, Milan
Feb 23 | Covo Club, Bologna
Feb 25 | Le Sonic, Lyon
Feb 28 | Sidecar, Barcelona
Mar 1 | Wurlitzer Ballroom, Madrid
Mar 2 | ZDB, Lisbon