Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield announce 2021 tour

Soul Asylum will be on tour this fall, headlining a very '90s Alternative triple bill that includes Local H and Juliana Hatfield. Dates begin August 3 in Reading, PA and include stops in Portland (ME), Middletown, NY, Virginia Beach, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Austin, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and more. All dates are listed below.

No NYC or L.A. shows currently, but there are more dates still to be added.

Soul Asylum released Hurry Up and Wait last year, and Prince's upcoming, previously unreleased album Welcome 2 America features a cover of their song "Stand Up and B Strong."

Juliana Hatfield just released her terrific new album Blood, and appeared on Local H's 2020 album Lifers.

Soul Asylum / Local H / Juliana Hatfield - 2021 Tour Dates

August 3 Reverb Reading, PA

August 5 The Vault Music Hall New Bedford, MA

August 6 Aura Portland, ME

August 7 Orange Motorsports Middletown, NY

August 8 Wally’s Pub Hampton Beach, NH

August 10 The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC

August 11 Oceanfront Concert Series Virginia Beach, VA

August 12 House of Blues N. Myrtle Beach, SC

August 14 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

August 15 Grinders KC Kansas City, MO

August 20 The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

August 21 The Piazza Aurora, IL

August 22 Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN

August 26 The Red Carpet Charleston, WV

August 27 Jergels Warrendale, PA

August 28 Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH

August 30 ACL Live at The Moody Austin, TX

September 1 Lava Cantina The Colony The Colony, TX

September 3 VBC Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

September 4 Hop Springs Murfreesboro, TN

September 5 Piere’s Entertainment Center Fort Wayne, IN

September 9 Summerfest @ BMO Harris Milwaukee, WI

September 10 Greenway Takeover Festival Grand Forks, ND

September 11 The ‘O’riginal Bar Minot, ND

September 16 Evans Amphitheater at Cain Cleveland Heights, OH

September 17 Menominee Nation Arena Oshkosh, WI

September 18 Concert on the Lawn Maple Grove, MN