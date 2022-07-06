Soul Glo add more tour dates, playing Show Me The Body’s NYC fest this weekend

Soul Glo have been very busy on the road since releasing their new album Diaspora Problems, one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far. The Philly band was last in NYC to open rapper ELUCID's release show for I Told Bessie (also one of our favorites of 2022 so far), and they're set to return this weekend for Show Me The Body's In Broad Daylight mini-fest with ZelooperZ, Shawny Binladen, WiFiGawd, Militarie Gun, Lustsick Puppy, Posterboy 2000, Buggin, President Evil, Shawty, Symbiote, and I-So at Knockdown Center on Sunday (7/10). The show starts at 2 PM, and tickets are still available.

Soul Glo also play the LA edition of In Broad Daylight a few days later, they're opening the Raleigh date of My Chemical Romance's reunion tour (alongside Turnstile), doing a Europe/UK tour, and playing Furnace Fest, Desert Daze, and Pickathon. All dates are listed below.

Soul Glo -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jul. 10, 2022 Knockdown Center Maspeth, NY (In Broad Daylight)*

Jul. 13, 2022 recordBar Kansas City, MO*

Jul. 14, 2022 Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO*

Jul. 16, 2022 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA (In Broad Daylight)*

Jul. 18, 2022 The Midnight Hour Westwood, CA

Jul. 19, 2022 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

Jul. 20, 2022 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ*

Jul. 22, 2022 Cheapsteaks (aka. Cheap Steaks) Dallas, TX*

Jul. 23, 2022 Sunny's Backyard Austin, TX*

Jul. 24, 2022 THE END - POFTX Dallas, TX

Jul. 27, 2022 Club Congress Tucson, AZ*

Jul. 29, 2022 Starline Social Club Oakland, CA*

Aug. 4, 2022 Pickathon 2022 Happy Valley, OR

Aug. 8, 2022 The Beehive Salt Lake City, UT*

Aug. 9, 2022 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO*

Aug. 11, 2022 fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound Louisville, KY*

Aug. 19, 2022 Thunderbird Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 26, 2022 PNC Arena Raleigh, NC w/ My Chemical Romance, Turnstile

Sep. 1, 2022 Urban Spree Berlin, Germany

Sep. 2, 2022 Headcrash Hamburg, Germany

Sep. 3, 2022 Helios 37 Köln, Germany

Sep. 5, 2022 La Boule Noire Paris, France

Sep. 8, 2022 Prince Albert Brighton, United Kingdom

Sep. 9, 2022 The Flapper Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sep. 10, 2022 Yellow Arch Studios Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sep. 12, 2022 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sep. 13, 2022 The Key Club Leeds, United Kingdom

Sep. 14, 2022 Strange Brew Bristol, United Kingdom

Sep. 15, 2022 Star & Garter Manchester, United Kingdom

Sep. 16, 2022 Boston Music Room London, United Kingdom

Sep. 25, 2022 Furnace Fest Birmingham, AL

Sep. 30 - Oct. 2nd, 2022 Desert Daze Perris, CA

* - w/ Show Me The Body