Soul Glo and Mother Maryrose take over a streetwear store in new video for “Driponomics”

Soul Glo are becoming just as known for their great music videos as they are for their great music. They've just shared a third video off their new album Diaspora Problems, this time for the rap-rock banger "Driponomics," which features Philly rapper Mother Maryrose. When they first released the song, the band said "'Driponomics' is for everyone doing what they have to do to get by and to get fly. Oftentimes lower-income and working class people are criticized for how they survive out here, especially in times of crisis. People are getting more desperate but simultaneously more creative with their income options, and this song is a salute to that." The video puts a comedic twist on those same themes, with Soul Glo and Mother Maryrose wreaking havoc on a streetwear store. Like their past two videos, it was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA, and the assistant director for this one was Marisa Dabice of Soul Glo's Epitaph labelmates Mannequin Pussy. Check it out below.

For more on Soul Glo, read our recent feature Soul Glo are paving the path to punk's future. Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

