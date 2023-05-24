Soul Glo and MSPAINT announce tour

Two great bands who exist in the hardcore scene but definitely aren't limited to hardcore, Soul Glo and MSPAINT will hit the road together this July. It kicks off with three New York shows: Troy's No Fun on 7/13, Kingston's Tubby's on 7/14, and Long Island's Massapequa VFW on 7/15, and then hits Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids, Chicago, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/26) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Soul Glo also play NYC's Tompkins Square Park on Friday (5/26) before playing Atlantic City's Adjacent Fest this weekend. They'll also play NYC's Tribes of Da Moon at Bowery Ballroom in August with Zulu, Buggin, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, and more. They released our #1 album of 2022 with Diaspora Problems and have a song on Touché Amoré vocalist Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice's upcoming screamo comp Balladeers, Redefined.

MSPAINT released their great debut album Post-American earlier this year (including "Decapitated Reality" featuring Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan), and they're hitting the road with Drain, Drug Church, and more this week, followed by a run with The Spirit of the Beehive. They also open the first leg of Scowl and Militarie Gun's fall tour, including Brooklyn's Meadows on September 29.

Other Soul Glo Dates

05/26/2023 New York, NY / Tompkins Square Park

05/28/2023 Atlantic City, NJ / Adjacent Festival

07/23/2023 Chicago, IL / Pitchfork Music Festival

08/19-20/2023 New York, NY / Tribes of Da Moon at Bowery Ballroom

08/25/2023 Port Townsend, WA / Thing