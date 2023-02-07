Soul Glo announce headlining East Coast tour with Cloud Rat & Backslider
Soul Glo have announced a headlining East Coast tour for March, in continued support of Diaspora Problems, our #1 album of 2022. They'll be joined by Cloud Rat and Backslider and they have dates in Philly, DC, Richmond, Atlanta, Gainesville, Miami, and more. All dates are listed below.
Soul Glo are also playing Coachella, the UK's Outbreak Fest, Barcelona/Madrid's Primavera Sound, and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival with blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, and more.
Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan also appears on the anticipated new albums from Zulu and MSPAINT.
Get a taste of Soul Glo's live show from the official live video for "Thumbsucker":
Soul Glo -- 2023 US Tour Dates
Fri-Mar-03 Millersville, PA Phantom Power
Sat-Mar-04 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Sun-Mar-05 Gainesville, FL Loosey's
Mon-Mar-06 Miami, FL Bar Nancy
Tue-Mar-07 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
Wed-Mar-08 Orlando, FL Conduit
Thu-Mar-09 Atlanta, GA Boggs Social & Supply
Fri-Mar-10 Richmond, VA Warehouse
Sat-Mar-11 Philadelphia, PA Cousin Dannys
Sun-Mar-12 Washington, DC Songbyrd
Fri-Apr-14 Indio, CA Coachella
Fri-Apr-21 Indio, CA Coachella
Sat-May-28 Atlantic City, NJ Adjacent Festival
all headlining March dates with Cloud Rat and Backslider