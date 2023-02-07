Soul Glo announce headlining East Coast tour with Cloud Rat & Backslider

Soul Glo have announced a headlining East Coast tour for March, in continued support of Diaspora Problems, our #1 album of 2022. They'll be joined by Cloud Rat and Backslider and they have dates in Philly, DC, Richmond, Atlanta, Gainesville, Miami, and more. All dates are listed below.

Soul Glo are also playing Coachella, the UK's Outbreak Fest, Barcelona/Madrid's Primavera Sound, and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival with blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, and more.

Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan also appears on the anticipated new albums from Zulu and MSPAINT.

Get a taste of Soul Glo's live show from the official live video for "Thumbsucker":

Soul Glo -- 2023 US Tour Dates

Fri-Mar-03 Millersville, PA Phantom Power

Sat-Mar-04 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Sun-Mar-05 Gainesville, FL Loosey's

Mon-Mar-06 Miami, FL Bar Nancy

Tue-Mar-07 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

Wed-Mar-08 Orlando, FL Conduit

Thu-Mar-09 Atlanta, GA Boggs Social & Supply

Fri-Mar-10 Richmond, VA Warehouse

Sat-Mar-11 Philadelphia, PA Cousin Dannys

Sun-Mar-12 Washington, DC Songbyrd

Fri-Apr-14 Indio, CA Coachella

Fri-Apr-21 Indio, CA Coachella

Sat-May-28 Atlantic City, NJ Adjacent Festival

all headlining March dates with Cloud Rat and Backslider