Soul Glo announce new LP, share ‘Whiplash’-inspired video (exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Last year, genre-defying Philly hardcore band Soul Glo signed to Epitaph and released two great EPs, and now they've finally announced their anticipated new album, Diaspora Problems, their first full-length since 2019's The N**** In Me Is Me. It arrives March 25 via Epitaph (CD/digital), with Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm's label Secret Voice handling the vinyl release.

The first single is "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))," a rager that finds Soul Glo channelling the sounds of '80s hardcore, '90s screamo, and hip hop cadences and coming out with one of their best, biggest-sounding, and most accessible songs yet, without losing their usual attack. Speaking about the lyrical themes, the band says, "Many artists feel as though time is a consistent adversary when it comes to the production of their work, but there is a population of people within this group who fear even more the probability of their time permanently coming to a close before they can enjoy the fruit of their labor. Many Black artists who reach superstar status do so posthumously or have a limited amount of time to establish their legacy."

The song comes with an awesome music video (directed by Dan White and $$$NICCA) that starts off with a fan asking drummer TJ Stevenson "what it's really like to be the only white member of Soul Glo?", and it turns into a Whiplash-inspired scene where TJ drums harder and harder as the other members criticize and taunt them. (One says "not my tempo" and throws a music stand at them.) Check it out below.

The album was produced by Soul Glo's own GG Guerra, with mixing and mastering by Will Yip and assistant production/engineering by Evan Bernard, and it features Thirdface's Kathryn Edwards, lojii, McKinley Dixon, Zula Wildheart, Mother Maryrose, and Bearcat. Tracklist below.

Soul Glo are also set to open Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise tour, alongside Tigers Jaw. The first half of the tour was recently postponed, and it's now set to begin on February 6 in Ft. Lauderdale. It hits NYC on February 27 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). All currently announced dates are listed below. Stay tuned for news on the rescheduled dates.

Tracklist

1. Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)

2. Coming Correct Is Cheaper

3. Thumbsucker

4. Fucked Up If True

5. Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))

6. Driponomics (ft. Mother Maryrose)

7. (Five Years And) My Family

8. The Thangs I Carry (ft. Bearcat)

9. We Wants Revenge

10. John J (ft. Kathryn Edwards and Zula Wildheart)

11. GODBLESSYALLREALGOOD

12. Spiritual Level Of Gang Shit (ft. Mckinley Dixon and Lojii)

Circa Survive / Tigers Jaw / Soul Glo -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/6 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

2/8 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

2/9 Orlando, FL House of Blues

2/11 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

2/12 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

2/13 Richmond, VA The National

2/15 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

2/16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

2/18 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

2/19 Detroit, MI The Majestic

2/20 Toronto, ON Opera House

2/22 Montreal, QC Fairmont Theatre

2/23 Albany, NY Empire Live

2/25 Boston, MA House of Blues

2/26 Hartford, CT The Webster

2/27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

3/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

3/2 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live

3/4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

3/5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer