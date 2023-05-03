Soul Glo, Compa, T.A.Z. & more playing Tompkins Square Park show

Soul Glo have announced they'll be back in NYC for a show later this month, ahead of their set at NJ's Adjacent Fest. They'll play an outdoor show at Tompkins Square Park on May 26 with local hardcore bands Compa, T.A.Z., Persona, and No Knock, plus DJ Libby Leola. Friend of a Friend will also be on hand accepting donations of clothing and hygiene supplies. See the flyer below.

Soul Glo also play The Tribes of Da Moon, a two-day festival happening at Bowery Ballroom on August 19 and 20, with Zulu, Buggin, Move, End It, Truth Cult, Thirdface, Burn, Adrienne, LustSickPuppy, Playytime, Hide, Kharma, Ballista, Bazooka, Shawty, Knife Wound, and a comeback set from Bleed The Pigs with Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Nick Hochmuth and Andrew Crumby of Move in the band. After that, they head to Europe and the UK for more touring. See all of their upcoming dates below.

--

SOUL GLO: 2023 TOUR

May. 26, 2023 Tompkins Square Park New York, NY

May. 28, 2023 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ

Jun. 1, 2023 Bad Bonn Kilbi 2023 Düdingen, Switzerland

Jun. 2, 2023 Primavera Sound 2023 Barcelona, Spain

Jun. 4, 2023 CICLO SON Estrella Galicia, Bilbo Rock Bilbao, Spain

Jun. 5, 2023 Zé dos Bois gallery Lisboa, Portugal

Jun. 6, 2023 Maus Hábitos Porto, Portugal

Jun. 9, 2023 Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 Arganda Del Rey, Spain

Jun. 11, 2023 Download Festival 2023 Derby, United Kingdom

Jun. 13, 2023 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom

Jun. 14, 2023 Green Door Store Brighton, United Kingdom

Jun. 16, 2023 O'sullivans Backstage by the Mill Paris, France

Jun. 17, 2023 Hellfest 2023 Clisson, France

Jun. 19, 2023 Poppodium 013 Tilburg, Netherlands

Jun. 21, 2023 Moth Club London, United Kingdom

Jun. 22, 2023 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, United Kingdom

Jun. 23, 2023 Stereo Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun. 24, 2023 Outbreak Fest 2023 Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun. 26, 2023 Zappa Antwerpen, Belgium

Jun. 27, 2023 Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

Jun. 29, 2023 Roskilde Festival 2023 Roskilde, Denmark

Jul. 21, 2023 Union Park Chicago, IL

Aug. 19-20, 2023 The Tribes of Da Moon Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Aug. 25, 2023 THING Music & Arts Festival Port Townsend, Washington