Soul Glo release new EP (stream it)

Philly hardcore powerhouses Soul Glo released DisN**** Vol. 1 and they've now dropped Vol. 2. It's a three-song, five-minute blast and you can listen below.

This is their third EP since releasing their 2019 full-length (The N*** In In Me), the first of which was the great Songs To Yeet At The Sun which we named one of the best punk records of 2020. You can pick up Songs To Yeet At The Sun on limited magenta vinyl (only 500 pressed) in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Soul Glo are also opening the Philly date of Armand Hammer's tour.