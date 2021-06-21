Soul Glo sign to Epitaph

Word started to circulate that fast-rising Philly hardcore greats Soul Glo signed to the venerable Epitaph Records after their February 2021 EP DisN**** Vol. 1 hit streaming services and with the label listed, and now -- following the Bandcamp release of DisN**** Vol. 2 on Juneteenth -- Epitaph have made it official. "Epitaph Records is thrilled to welcome revolutionary Philadelphia hardcore band, Soul Glo to the family," a press release reads, and the new EP is now on streaming services.

If you haven't heard the new EP yet, check it out now because it's an absolute ripper. Vol. 1's three songs found Soul Glo channelling industrial rap, screamo/metalcore, and experimental post-hardcore in the vein of Zeta (whose Juanchi appeared on the song in question), but Vol. 2 is all whiplash-inducing hardcore. As always, the lyrics are unflinching. Stream the EP below.

Soul Glo recently released their first-ever music video for "29" off their 2020 EP Songs To Yeet At The Sun (released on Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm's Secret Voice label), and you can pick up that EP on limited magenta vinyl w/ yellow screened b-side in our store.

Soul Glo also have a few awesome shows coming up. They're playing The Bouncing Souls' Stoked For The Summer show in NJ with The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines, and Sick Of It All (tickets), a Philly show with Armand Hammer (tickets), and the Coheed cruise.