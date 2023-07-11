Soul Glo, Zulu, and Playytime announce tour

Zulu and Soul Glo, two of the most exciting, genre-blending hardcore bands around now, have announced a co-headlining tour with support from Playytime. "The friendship between Zulu and Soul Glo wasn't instantaneous, but we were excited to meet when we came into each other's picture," Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan says. "It's kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting. Early on, we talked about doing a (nearly) all-Black Hardcore tour, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition. We’ve also known Playytime for quite a long time, so it's a really good mixture of friends from different regions of the country hanging out together." They'll stop in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am local, and you can see all dates below.

There's no new NYC show on the tour, but Soul Glo, Zulu, and Playytime are all on the lineup of NYC's Tribes of Da Moon fest, happening on August 19 and 20 at Bowery Ballroom. The lineup also features Thirdface, who are touring with Playytime in August.

Soul Glo are currently on tour with MSPAINT and Jivebomb, including New York shows at Troy's No Fun on July 13, Kingston's Tubby's on July 14, and Long Island's Massapequa VFW on July 15.

We named Zulu's A New Tomorrow one of the best albums of 2023 so far, and Soul Glo's Diaspora Problems was one of our favorite of 2022.

Pierce and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna both feature on Zulu's "Where I'm From," and Pierce joined the band to perform it live on Show Me The Body's recent tour.

SOUL GLO/ZULU/PLAYYTIME -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Sept. 9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

Sept. 10 – Seattle, WA – The Vera Project* (Zulu only)

Sept. 11 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Sept. 13 – San Francisco, CA – Neck Of The Woods

Sept. 14 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Vets Hall

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Sept. 16 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House

Sept. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – The Parish

Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sept. 21 – Houston, TX – The End

Sept. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

Sept. 25 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sept. 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Sept. 30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

Oct. 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Oct. 5 – Toronto, Canada – Velvet Underground

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery