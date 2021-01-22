Soulja Boy sued for sexual assault and battery

Content warning: this article contains depictions of sexual assault and physical abuse.

Soulja Boy has been sued for sexual assault and battery by a woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, TMZ reports. The woman says that she was Soulja Boy's personal assistant, and that the two developed a romantic relationship, during which time the rapper physically and sexually abused her.

TMZ writes:

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says Soulja started acting violently toward her in January 2019 ... including an argument they had while driving. She alleges he pushed her out of the vehicle and forced her to walk 5 miles. The accuser claims Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time in February 2019 ... and "expressed remorse" afterward by paying her $1,000. [...] In the suit, she alleges he would "punch, kick and body slam" her due to his jealousy, and once threatened, "I should have killed you." Further, she claims he locked her in a room with no mattress, food or water on multiple occasions. She also claims she was sometimes sexually assaulted twice a day ... and after one violent attack in August 2020 -- where she thought she would die -- she moved out. According to the suit, she went back to get her belongings the next month, and he allegedly raped her again.

The woman is also suing Soulja Boy for false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, and a hostile work environment, and she is also seeking damages for unpaid wages.

Soulja Boy was also sued for sexual battery and assault in January 2020 by a woman named Kayla Myers.

A representative for Soulja Boy tells TMZ, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman ... this is non-sense!!!""

This story may still be developing.

--

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 24/7 at 800.656.HOPE (4673). More info at RAINN.org.