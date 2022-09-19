Soulside announce first album in 33 years, share “Runner” and “Reconstruction”

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside have been back together since 2014; they released a 7" a couple years ago, and have now announced a new album, A Brief Moment in the Sun, which will be out November 18 via Dischord. It's their first full-length album since 1989's Hot Bodi-Gram. The record was written during the pandemic, and the band -- drummer Alexis Fleisig, guitarist Scott McCloud, singer Bobby Sullivan, and bassist Johnny Temple -- recorded it in-person in 2021 with J. Robbins, with a little help from Ian MacKaye.

"We started writing the songs for A Brief Moment in the Sun in late 2020," the band say. "It was daunting at first trying to make music virtually from four separate locations (NYC, Los Angeles, North Carolina, Austria) in the middle of a global pandemic, but we quickly found a songwriting groove and we added biweekly video conference calls to keep ourselves on track. By early 2021, we realized that there was something very special and passionate (and urgent) happening in these songs, and in November we met up for four days of in-person rehearsals in Brooklyn before heading down to Magpie Cage Studio in Baltimore to record the album with our old friend J. Robbins. It was pretty incredible working with J., who inspired some crucial changes to the songs, and Ian MacKaye came to the studio for two days to help make them even stronger."

The band continue: "A Brief Moment in the Sun is a narrative LP, full of stories: some based on Bobby's personal experiences and others addressing volatile sociopolitical themes, including an historical perspective on racial oppression in the United States. In both the music and the lyrics, this new album picks up where Soulside left off years ago – but with zero nostalgia in the mix."

Soulside have shared two songs from the album: "Runner," which comes with a video directed by drummer Alexis Fleisig, and "Reconstruction." Check those out below.

The band are on tour with Verbal Assault this week, and are planning tours in the US and Europe in 2023 to support the new album. All dates are listed below.

TRACKLIST:

Times Like These

Day 2

Every Clover

Reconstruction

Runner

Walker

Tambourine

70's Heroes

Resolved

Rediscovery

Survival

It's All About Love

SOULSIDE - 2022 TOUR DATES

9.21.22 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

9.22.22 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

9.23.22 - Somerville, MA @ Once at the Armory #

9.24.22 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

9.25.22 - Middletown, RI @ Rejects Brewery $