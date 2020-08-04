Soulside announce first new 7″ in 31 years, ‘This Ship’ (stream a track)

Soulside (and Girls Against Boys) bassist Johnny Temple has already been busy this year with his new band Fake Names (which also includes members of Refused, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Embrace, and more), but now Soulside -- who reunited for live shows a few years ago -- have announced their first new music in 31 years. They'll release the three-song 7" This Ship on August 28 via Dischord, and the title track is streaming now.

The 7" was recorded with Ondrej Jezek at Jamor Studio in Prague during the band's 2019 run of Europe shows, and the new song pretty much picks up where Soulside's classic material left off. The production is a little more modern and Bobby Sullivan's voice is a little more seasoned, but their distinct brand of post-hardcore is virtually untouched. Listen below.

For some much older Soulside, former Edsel frontman Sohrab Habibion (now of SAVAK) recently uploaded tons of newly-digitized live footage that he shot in DC in the '80s, including Soulside in 1987.