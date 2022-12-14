Soulside touring with J. Robbins in support of first album in 33 years

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside recently released A Brief Moment in the Sun, their first album in 33 years. Alexis Fleisig, Scott McCloud, Bobby Sullivan, and Johnny Temple made it with producer J. Robbins, and a little help from Ian MacKaye. The band say, "A Brief Moment in the Sun is a narrative LP, full of stories: some based on Bobby’s personal experiences and others addressing volatile sociopolitical themes, including an historical perspective on racial oppression in the United States. In both the music and the lyrics, this new album picks up where Soulside left off years ago—but with zero nostalgia in the mix." You can listen to the album below.

Soulside and J Robbins will be teaming up once again in 2023, this time for a US tour that stops in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on March 24. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

--

Soulside / J. Robbins - 2023 Tour

MAR 12 2023 Tellus 360 Lancaster PA

MAR 13 2023 Club Cafe Pittsburgh PA

MAR 14 2023 The Magic Stick Detroit MI

MAR 15 2023 Sleeping Village Chicago IL

MAR 16 2023 X-Ray Arcade Cudahy WI

MAR 17 2023 Off Broadway St Louis MO

MAR 18 2023 Whirling Tiger Louisville KY

MAR 19 2023 The Grey Eagle Asheville NC

MAR 21 2023 Motorco Music Hall Durham NC

MAR 22 2023 The Camel Richmond VA

MAR 23 2023 Black Cat Washington DC

MAR 24 2023 Le Poisson Rouge NYC NY

MAR 25 2023 AS220 Providence RI