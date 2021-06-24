Soulwax remix Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” for Pride 2021

Sylvester's 1978 disco classic has been remixed by Belgian duo Soulwax in celebration of Pride 2021. “Unlike other remixes where we usually replace most of the elements and make something radically different based around the vocal, we made this remix using only the parts we found on the original multitrack that we were so kindly given by the Sylvester estate,” say Soulwax, who have dubbed their version the "Soulwax For Despacio Remix."

Soulwax add, “Even though we have played this song a million times, we discovered a few elements that we had never heard before, like a crazy Patrick Cowley synth solo and somewhere hidden before the start of the multitrack, the ending of what sounds like a gospel version of ‘Mighty Real.’ It was a huge privilege to be asked to remix this seminal track and we hope that Sylvester will dance to it, wherever he is.”

The remix is available as a 12" single via Craft Recordings with an instrumental version of the flip. Listen to the "Soulwax For Despacio Remix" of "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" below.