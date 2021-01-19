Soulwax turn Fontaines D.C.’s “A Hero’s Death” into rapturous disco (listen)

Fontaines D.C. have given the title track of last year's excellent A Hero's Death over to Soulwax's David and Stephen Dewaele to have them work their remix magic. The original version leaned toward The Strokes, but in Soulwax's assured hands, Grian Chatten's spoken vocals provide inspiration to take the song into Blondie "Rapture" territory, with the "bah bah bah" backing vocals working perfectly here as icing on the cake.

"Whatever the part of the brain is that sparks the idea for a remix when you hear a great song, even though it doesn't always work, it was definitely fully functional when we heard Fontaines D.C.’s 'A Hero's Death,'" say the Dewaeles. Listen to the Soulwax remix and Fontaines D.C.'s original, below.

The Soulwax Remix of "A Hero's Death" is available as a one-sided 12" single with only 1000 copies being made. Pre-order yours.