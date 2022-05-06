Sound and Fury 2022 lineup: Pity Sex, Gulch, Drug Church, One Step Closer & much more

The always-great LA hardcore (and more) festival Sound and Fury returns July 30 & 31 to Exposition Park, and the lineup is stacked as ever. It includes the first-announced reunion show from Pity Sex, who broke up in 2016, plus Angel Du$t, Anxious, Big Laugh, Broken Vow, Cola Boyy, Creeping Death, Drain, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Gatecreeper, God's Hate, Gridiron, Gulch, Gunn, Koyo, Magnitude, Militarie Gun, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, No Pressure, One Step Closer, Pillars of Ivory, Praise, Regional Justice Center, Scowl, Show Me The Body, Slowbleed, Soul Blind, Speed, Spy, Sunami, Superheaven, Warfare, World Peace, and Zulu. It's definitely not all hardcore, with bands mixed in that range from shoegaze to emo to death metal, but it all fits the Sound and Fury vibe and it's a truly awesome lineup. Passes are on sale now.

