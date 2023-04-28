Sound & Fury 2023 fest lineup! TUI, High Vis, Gel, Twitching Tongues, Cold World, Model/Actriz, more

The 2022 edition of Los Angeles hardcore festival Sound and Fury is now legendary thanks to all the crazy video footage and the record attendance that helped confirm the moment hardcore is having right now. Needless to say, the 2023 lineup announcement is highly anticipated, and now we finally have it!

2023 SOUND & FURY LINEUP

BIG BOY

COLD WORLD

CRUSHED

DEAD HEAT

DYING WISH

EXTINGUISH

FUGITIVE

GEL

GOD'S HATE

GLITTERER

HIGH VIS

KRUELTY

MODERN COLOR

MINORITY UNIT

MODEL/ACTRIZ

PAIN OF TRUTH

SANGUISUGABOGG

SCALP

RESTRAINING ORDER

SOUL SEARCH

SKOURGE

SPEED

SPY

TEMPLE OF ANGELS

THE RUNTS

TRAPPED UNDER ICE

TWITCHING TONGUES

TRUTH CULT

VOLCANO

It goes down July 29 & 30 at Exposition Park in downtown LA, and tickets just went on sale.

This announcement follows shorly after we got the news that the Young brothers (no strangers to Sound & Fury) were bringing Twitching Tongues back. A new expanded and remixed version of their debut LP Sleep Therapy is now streaming (their 2010 demo and covers of Pentagram and Type O Negative included). They also just released a HardLore podcast episode dedicated to the history of the band and the album. You can listen to that whereever you get podcasts, or watch the YouTube version below. Colin's band God's Hate is also on this year's lineup.

One of last year's most talked about crazy sets was Australia's Speed (their first US show!), and they're making a return appearace this year. You can watch video of their 2022 set below.

Possibly the biggest surprise on this year's lineup is dance punk revivalists Model/Actriz who are neither hardcore nor adjacent, but who definitely fit right in with their great live show and amazing 2023 album. Them on here makes us what to go even more than we already do.