Sound on Sound 2022 announces lineup by day, single day tickets
New Connecticut festival Sound on Sound, from Founders Entertainment, who put on Governors Ball, happens in Bridgeport, CT's Seaside Park on September 24 and 25, and the lineup by day has been revealed. Saturday, 9/24 is headlined by Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers, and also features Father John Misty, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Geese, Ziggy Marley, Caamp, Trampled by Turtles, Zach Bryan, The Cameroons, and Drew Angus. Sunday, 9/25 is headlined by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and also features Brandi Carlile, The National, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, and Trousdale. Schedules for both days are still to be announced, but organizers confirm that there will be two stages and no overlapping set times.
Two-day passes are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 12 PM, with a Citi Cardmember presale beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10 AM, and a presale for subscribers to the fest's email list starting Thursday, March 31 at 12 PM.
SOUND ON SOUND: 2022 LINEUP
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
The Lumineers
Stevie Nicks
Father John Misty
Ziggy Marley
Caamp
Band of Horses
Zach Bryan
Jenny Lewis
Trampled by Turtles
Geese
The Cameroons
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds
Brandi Carlile
The National
Black Pumas
Gary Clark Jr.
The Head and the Heart
Noah Kahan
Spin Doctors
Jade Bird
The Main Squeeze
Trousdale