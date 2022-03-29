Sound on Sound 2022 announces lineup by day, single day tickets

New Connecticut festival Sound on Sound, from Founders Entertainment, who put on Governors Ball, happens in Bridgeport, CT's Seaside Park on September 24 and 25, and the lineup by day has been revealed. Saturday, 9/24 is headlined by Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers, and also features Father John Misty, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Geese, Ziggy Marley, Caamp, Trampled by Turtles, Zach Bryan, The Cameroons, and Drew Angus. Sunday, 9/25 is headlined by Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and also features Brandi Carlile, The National, Gary Clark Jr., Black Pumas, The Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, and Trousdale. Schedules for both days are still to be announced, but organizers confirm that there will be two stages and no overlapping set times.

Two-day passes are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 12 PM, with a Citi Cardmember presale beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10 AM, and a presale for subscribers to the fest's email list starting Thursday, March 31 at 12 PM.

SOUND ON SOUND: 2022 LINEUP

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

The Lumineers

Stevie Nicks

Father John Misty

Ziggy Marley

Caamp

Band of Horses

Zach Bryan

Jenny Lewis

Trampled by Turtles

Geese

The Cameroons

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Brandi Carlile

The National

Black Pumas

Gary Clark Jr.

The Head and the Heart

Noah Kahan

Spin Doctors

Jade Bird

The Main Squeeze

Trousdale